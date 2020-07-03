Wings Price Hits $0.0677 on Top Exchanges (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, Wings has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Wings has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and approximately $241,827.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0677 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.04947997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00054438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

About Wings

WINGS is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,638 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

