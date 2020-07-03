Xaya One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,058.00 (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000343 BTC on popular exchanges. Xaya has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $3,058.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000216 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 52,706,612 coins and its circulating supply is 43,564,485 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Xaya Coin Trading

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

