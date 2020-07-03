XTRABYTES Achieves Market Cap of $6.10 Million (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $6.10 million and $1,431.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.65 or 0.01714731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00169082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00025219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00108613 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

