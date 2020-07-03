Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Yunji Inc (NASDAQ:YJ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yunji from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yunji from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YJ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. 87,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,112. Yunji has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $581.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Yunji had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $232.91 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Yunji will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YJ. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yunji by 2,512.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 101,925 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yunji during the 4th quarter worth about $982,000. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

