Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.80. Ally Financial reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 59.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2,653.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,697,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Article: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.