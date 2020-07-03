Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.19. Apple reported earnings of $2.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $12.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.89 to $12.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $16.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,690 shares of company stock worth $14,836,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock remained flat at $$364.11 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 27,764,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,879,840. The company has a market cap of $1,578.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Apple has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.11.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple (AAPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.