Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) to post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.72). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 654.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.56). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.05 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Glaukos stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.64. 403,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.77. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $84.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth $55,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 701.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth $82,000.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

