Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.16). Mastercraft Boat reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $102.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.36 million. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 57.30%.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after buying an additional 429,570 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 80,095 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 723,928 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 532,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 135,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.30. 154,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,749. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.40.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

