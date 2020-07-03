Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) to announce $41.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.96 million to $62.30 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $181.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $462.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.48 million to $505.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $718.43 million, with estimates ranging from $640.80 million to $806.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,687,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLNT stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,235,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,511. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.22. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average is $66.07.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

