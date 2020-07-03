Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). TrueCar posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TRUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.96.

TRUE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 669,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,026. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TrueCar by 335.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TrueCar in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

