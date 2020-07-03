Zacks: Analysts Expect Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Dynatrace posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 76.59%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.97.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,429,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,789,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 29,668,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $1,017,642,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,549,874 shares of company stock worth $1,046,751,642.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $131,380,000. Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,161,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,903,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,911,000 after buying an additional 1,965,671 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 775.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,863,000 after buying an additional 1,258,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,076,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,501,000 after buying an additional 1,251,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $42.35. 2,015,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,454,945. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion and a PE ratio of -26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.37.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

