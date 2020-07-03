Zacks: Analysts Expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $632.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will post sales of $632.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $643.05 million and the lowest is $626.16 million. Energizer posted sales of $647.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.92.

In related news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,804.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 144,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Energizer by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Energizer by 3.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Energizer by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,102,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 589,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,940. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.95. Energizer has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

