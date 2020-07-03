Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Heritage Insurance posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,550%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.39 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 46.2% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRTG remained flat at $$12.73 on Friday. 162,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,675. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $359.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit