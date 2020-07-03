Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Heritage Insurance posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,550%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.39 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 46.2% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRTG remained flat at $$12.73 on Friday. 162,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,675. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $16.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $359.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

