Zacks: Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) to report sales of $230.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.84 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $226.50 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $250.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $991.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $967.80 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $302.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $550,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 611.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 34,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.58. The company had a trading volume of 409,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,289. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.