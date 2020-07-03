Zacks: Analysts Expect Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Brokerages expect that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.80. Sealed Air posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 179.75%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEE. ValuEngine cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

SEE traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,424. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $45.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.