Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) to report $2.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.84 billion and the highest is $2.68 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $11.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,627,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,303,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,688,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $155.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,480. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $55.74 and a fifty-two week high of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day moving average is $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

