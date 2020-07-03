Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.93 and the lowest is $2.75. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings of $3.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.59 to $9.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $11.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $218.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

NYSE MLM traded up $4.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.49. 803,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,983. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.37. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,184.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,330,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,972,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,657,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 542,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,519,000 after purchasing an additional 248,712 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,358,000 after purchasing an additional 230,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

