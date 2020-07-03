Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Moody’s.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $277.99. 381,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,086. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $287.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total value of $2,105,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,867,478.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,652 shares of company stock valued at $22,786,983. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,459,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 74.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,504,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,631,000 after buying an additional 640,984 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 32.6% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 2,149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,662,000 after buying an additional 528,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Moody’s by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,568,000 after acquiring an additional 388,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,626,000 after acquiring an additional 286,170 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.