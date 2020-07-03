Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Post $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the highest is $1.95. Netflix reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 205%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.72 to $9.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.19.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,024 shares of company stock valued at $81,700,274. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,324,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,771,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.74. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $492.28.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.