Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) will post sales of $578.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $609.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.50 million. Stericycle reported sales of $845.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stericycle from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

In other Stericycle news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 36,500.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 473,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,643. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.14. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $38.45 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.39.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

