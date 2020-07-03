Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Strongbridge Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Strongbridge Biopharma.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 181.82% and a negative return on equity of 57.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBP. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 434,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 354,945 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 185,394 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,868. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $200.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.60.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.