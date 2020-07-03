Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. Tyson Foods reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $5.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,076. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

