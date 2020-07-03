Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.83 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. TheStreet cut Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on Alamo Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Alamo Group stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,217. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $70.99 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.39.

In related news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total transaction of $99,892.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,633.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.65, for a total value of $48,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,481.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,284 shares of company stock worth $236,394. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,211,000 after acquiring an additional 106,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 133.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 164,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 93,990 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 27.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 341,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 74,345 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,999,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 298,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.