Zacks: Brokerages Expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.54 Million

Brokerages expect Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) to report $60.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.41 million to $60.70 million. Appian posted sales of $66.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $273.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $277.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $311.19 million, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $316.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,173 shares in the company, valued at $424,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $190,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,332,812.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,517 shares of company stock worth $2,688,192. 50.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $6,123,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 127.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Appian by 129.1% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Appian by 48.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Appian by 23.1% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 684,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

