Zacks: Brokerages Expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.42 Million

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Brokerages predict that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce $73.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.50 million. Natera reported sales of $74.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $333.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $306.03 million to $356.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $397.88 million, with estimates ranging from $369.43 million to $408.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra dropped their target price on Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $65,301.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,475.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $334,715.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,857.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 339,158 shares of company stock valued at $15,317,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natera by 203.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.08. 751,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -27.95 and a beta of 1.38. Natera has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

