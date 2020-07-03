Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to Post $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Sanofi posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE SNY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.62. 723,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,625. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 20,421,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.85, for a total transaction of $10,412,105,205.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

