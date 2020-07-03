Zacks: Brokerages Expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce sales of $17.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Uniqure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.11 million and the lowest is $1.50 million. Uniqure reported sales of $2.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 623.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Uniqure will report full-year sales of $190.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 million to $475.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $177.44 million, with estimates ranging from $83.78 million to $256.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Uniqure.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million.

QURE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Uniqure from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Uniqure from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

QURE stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.54. 1,028,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66. Uniqure has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $495,366.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,296,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,881,250.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,829. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

