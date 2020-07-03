Zacks: Brokerages Expect Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Waters reported earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $9.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.11.

WAT stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.82. The stock had a trading volume of 438,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,898. Waters has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,668,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waters by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,304,000 after buying an additional 269,768 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Waters by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 583,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,229,000 after buying an additional 230,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Waters by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,755,000 after buying an additional 193,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,776,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,051,656,000 after buying an additional 161,552 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

