Zacks: Brokerages Expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock reported earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wood & Company downgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the fourth quarter worth $21,378,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth $50,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 290,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,316. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.34. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

