Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) to “Hold”

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverBow Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its primarily project includes the Eagle Ford wells, Burr Ferry, South Bearhead Creek and Lake Washington fields. SilverBow Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBOW. ValuEngine cut SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities raised SilverBow Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

SilverBow Resources stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $53.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.65 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 34.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $74,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,666.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 29.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 66.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverBow Resources (SBOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.