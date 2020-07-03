ZB Token Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last week, ZB Token has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $101.01 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.44 or 0.04903524 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00021044 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002400 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token (ZB) is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

