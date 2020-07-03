Zebi (ZCO) Trading Down 58.8% This Week

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar. One Zebi token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.01707135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00168900 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00109229 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, Hotbit, OKEx, Liquid and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

