Zippie Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Zippie token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, CoinBene and IDEX. Zippie has a total market cap of $626,214.29 and $1,074.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zippie has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.01711893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00168878 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00052571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00108651 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official website is zippie.org

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

