ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $29.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

