-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Harsco reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 104.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.60 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

HSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Harsco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

In other news, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 41,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $342,197.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolann I. Haznedar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,680.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,060,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,417,000 after acquiring an additional 278,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harsco by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,529,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after acquiring an additional 180,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Harsco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,178,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 221,634 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 7.8% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,040,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after acquiring an additional 148,106 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the first quarter valued at about $13,955,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSC stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 344,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,157. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

