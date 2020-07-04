-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DASAN Zhone Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.09). DASAN Zhone Solutions reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DASAN Zhone Solutions.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $47.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.95 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 52,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,933. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 367.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

