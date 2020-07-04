$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.53. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.63.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 178,170 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 14,379 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,730. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ollie`s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)

