0Chain (ZCN) Market Cap Reaches $3.95 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. 0Chain has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $54,741.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00001082 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last week, 0Chain has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002287 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 79% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000164 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

