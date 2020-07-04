$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Ingersoll-Rand posted sales of $629.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll-Rand.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.41.

NYSE IR traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,346. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a PEG ratio of 358.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34. Ingersoll-Rand has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $367,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $1,634,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,925.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,947,500 shares of company stock valued at $766,685,750. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

