$14.99 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) to report sales of $14.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.10 million and the lowest is $13.81 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $15.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $61.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.01 million to $65.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $65.75 million, with estimates ranging from $61.99 million to $68.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ WHF remained flat at $$10.27 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,959. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $211.01 million, a P/E ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.83%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 76,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.