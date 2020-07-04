$24.18 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce sales of $24.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.75 million to $36.52 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $147.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $257.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.50 million to $307.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $407.30 million, with estimates ranging from $355.38 million to $478.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.74 million.

HT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

HT stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.45. 426,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.73. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, CEO Jay H. Shah acquired 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $178,476.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil H. Shah acquired 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 171,227 shares of company stock valued at $949,923 in the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 244.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.