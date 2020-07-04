2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Get 2U alerts:

2U stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,704,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,823. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. 2U has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,084,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2U during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in 2U during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in 2U by 99.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.