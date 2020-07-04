$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will post sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $6.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year sales of $16.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,548,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,226,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.71. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 53.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

