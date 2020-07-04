$33.96 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to post $33.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.08 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $142.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year sales of $303.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.51 million to $344.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $429.75 million, with estimates ranging from $413.07 million to $440.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.52 million.

INN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

NYSE:INN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 853,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,337. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $598.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

