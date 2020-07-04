$37.28 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2020

Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report $37.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $37.99 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $152.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.79 million to $153.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $169.35 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $192.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $2,350,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $584,393.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,842,676 shares of company stock valued at $251,922,504.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,139. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.10.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit