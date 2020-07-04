$37.28 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report $37.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.30 million to $37.99 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $152.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.79 million to $153.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $169.35 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $192.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.02 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bill.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $2,350,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $584,393.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,842,676 shares of company stock valued at $251,922,504.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,139. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.10.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

