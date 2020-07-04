$370.10 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) to announce $370.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.00 million to $388.70 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $371.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBP. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE IBP traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.35. 223,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,820. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.