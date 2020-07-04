$415.11 Million in Sales Expected for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to post $415.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $410.10 million and the highest is $423.20 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $432.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFIX. Nomura boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.68.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $33,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 944,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,210.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,507 shares of company stock worth $9,843,248 in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.55. 2,912,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,165. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.40.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.