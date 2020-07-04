$47.10 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) will report $47.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $42.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $187.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.70 million to $188.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $189.00 million, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $189.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 165,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,675. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.20. The company has a market cap of $477.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.89. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

In related news, COO Joseph F. Casey bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,301.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 40.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 28.8% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

