$682.83 Million in Sales Expected for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) to post $682.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $701.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $647.00 million. Restoration Hardware reported sales of $706.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year sales of $2.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Restoration Hardware.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 507.50%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $215.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSE RH traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.33. The company had a trading volume of 693,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.65. Restoration Hardware has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.97 and a 200-day moving average of $188.35.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restoration Hardware (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.