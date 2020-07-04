Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMBA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $58,180.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $310,080.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,755.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,775 shares of company stock worth $859,585 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ambarella by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.21. 379,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,641. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.86. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.91.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.32 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

